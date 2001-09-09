Maple and Chipotle in Adobo Nut Brittle

Melissa Punch
September 09, 2001

maple-chipotle-brittleFrom Health magazineToast 1 cup pecans in a small non-stick skillet over moderate heat, until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons maple syrup and 1/2 teaspoon chipotle in adobo sauce and simmer until nuts are glazed. Transfer immediately to a lightly oiled foil spreading them in one layer and cool completely (nuts will crisp as they cool).

Calories 198; Fat 18 g (Sat 2 g, Mono 10 g, Poly 5 g); Cholesterol 0 mg; Protein 2 g; Carbohydrate 10 g; Sugars 7 g; Fiber 2 g; Iron 1 mg; Sodium 8 mg; Calcium 24 mg; Vitamin A 35 (IU)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up