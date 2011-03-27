First sweep a light base color over the lids to the brow bone. Try a pearlized ivory shade for a face lift. Using a ponytail brush, apply a darker eyeshadow shade (smoky eyes dont always have to stay in the gray-black family) along the lash line and crease. Then blend, blend, blend.

Next, rim eyes with a black or gray pencil on the upper and lower lash line. Start from the inner corner of your eyes and go outward, making the line heavier toward the outer corner. Is black too harsh? Replace dark liners with a warm brown, plum, or jade instead. Follow up with a few coats of volumizing mascara. Balance strong eyes with a soft mouth. Go for a color that is one to two shades darker than your natural lip tone.