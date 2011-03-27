Do you wake up with puffy, dark circles under your eyes? Dot on some eye cream! Formulated for specific eye area concerns, eye creams add moisture, address fine lines and wrinkles, and keep you from looking like a raccoon. For extra protection, choose one with SPF.

Look for a gel formula (with caffeine, preferably) if you have oily skin and/or puffiness. The lighter consistency wont turn greasy but still prevents surface dryness. Dry skin gals should stick to balmy textures. For dark circles try a cream with vitamin K, which will soften the dark color or make the circles appear less prominent.

Gently pat your cream, day and night, along the ocular bonearound the outer edge of your eyebefore applying your moisturizer.