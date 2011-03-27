Apply a moisturizer after your morning rinse. For daytime choose a light formula that has a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 15. It will help the skin retain moisture and protect against UVA/UVB rays. Bedtime calls for a thicker, richer formula. Night creams should contain collagen, elastin, and essential lipids to help refresh your face while you sleep. Gently apply a dime-size dab to your skin and use an upward, circular motion to lightly massage the cream into your face. Skin-care extra: Spray on a facial toner (rose water works wonders) and follow immediately with moisturizer for extra hydration.