Never hit the sack without cleansingsnoozing with makeup on can clog pores and cause premature aging and breakouts. Use warm water to loosen dirt and clogged pores, then apply a dime-size amount of cleanser to the skin. Gently massage away residue and rinse with cool or lukewarm water. Be sure to remove eye makeup with a proper remover. And baby oil does not countit leaves behind an oily residue that can affect your vision with time. Choose a cleanser that is appropriate for your particular skin type. Milky, cream cleansers are best for dry skin, while gel formulas work with oily complexions. Tip for oily gals: Use an alcohol-free toner after cleansing to remove excess oils.