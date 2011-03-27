•When choosing shampoo and conditioner, look for thickening formulas that plump the hair shaft. Plus, avoid conditioner on your roots.

•Faux dry. Soak up oils while adding body with dry shampoo. Simply spray the product at the roots, fluff with your fingers, and brush it out. Its a true miracle worker.

•Tease it! Using a fine-tooth comb on dry hair, tease at the roots, then use a little hair spray for added hold.

•Direct heat at roots when blow-drying. For sky-high results, apply mousse, gel, or spray gel into damp hair before applying heat.

•Add bounce with hot rollers. Hint: The larger the diameter of the roller, the more volume you will get.

•Dont like the oil-slick look? Keep your hands to yourself. The more you touch your hair, the greasier it gets.