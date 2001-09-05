A Natural Cure for Headaches

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine

Got a pounding head? Biofeedback may help reduce headache pain by up to 60 percent, says John Arena, PhD, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Health Behavior at the Medical College of Georgia. The therapy involves being hooked up to sensors that provide real-time readings of body processes, like blood pressure and muscle tension, and learning how to affect them with stress-relieving techniques.

To find a certified practitioner, visit the Biofeedback Certification Institute of America. Youll likely need eight or more sessions, so check with your insurance provider to see if theyll cover it (some may not).