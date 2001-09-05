What's Healthier: Red Wine or Beer?

From Health magazine

“Waiter, bring me a healthy cocktail.”

Red Wine. This good-for-you vino deserves its rep as elixir of the goddesses: Studies show that the antioxidants it contains can improve heart health, stave off cancer, help prevent obesity, and maybe even extend your life. Although one 2007 study out of the University of Connecticut School of Medicine found that white wine is heart-healthy, too, “red wine is the best source of resveratrol, a polyphenol found in grape skin that has serious anti-inflammatory properties,” says David Grotto, RD, author of 101 Foods That Could Save Your Life. To get the most benefits and to offset the cognitive impairment that can be associated with alcohol intake, sip your red wine with a little food. Whatever you drink (for a health boost or not), have just one a dayand thats defined as 5 ounces of wine, 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits, or 12 ounces of beer.