Stephanie March's Health Secret: Why Happiness Rules

Getty ImagesFrom Health magazine

My favorite home-cooked meal: Bobbys chilaquiles [a corn-tortilla dish with eggs] with a bright, hot, fresh green sauce.

Three things always in my pantry: Olive oil, salt, Tabasco.

The single best thing about working out is … the incredible energy I have for the rest of the day.

The body part I like the most is my … backabove the waist, I might add. It gets a little dicey below that point.

My go-to at-home spa treatment: Gin and tonic.

Whenever Im nervous, I psych myself up by … I dont psych myself up. I try to reach a place of calm and clarity. I remind myself that whatever situation I am facing is a very small part of a long life. Then I call my sister to talk me off the ledge.

If I could change one thing about the world … Id put a little more “please” and “thank you” into things.

My favorite book of all time: One? Just one??? Lets call it a very loose three-way tie between “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” “Special Topics in Calamity Physics,” and anything by Sarah Vowell.

My best quality: Id like to think I am a fair person. I am also able to finish questionnaires in a timely fashion.

I wish I had more time for … travel. I am a wanderer at heart.

My happy-life motto: So it goes. So it goes.