What's Healthier: The Pill or An IUD?

From Health magazine

“I need safe long-term birth control.”

Tough Call. Any form of birth control requires a detailed cost-benefit analysis. But its important to use “new math” in the equation, says Rebecca Booth, MD, an OB-GYN practicing in Louisville, Kentucky, and author of The Venus Week: Discover the Powerful Secret of Your Cycle … at Any Age. “The new low-dose birth control pills are radically different from the pills of our mothers generation,” she says. “The same is true of the progestin-containing intrauterine device (IUD), Mirena. Theres really a new landscape with lots of good choices.”

So, which is better? From an effectiveness standpoint, the IUD provides more-effective long-term contraception and lessens menstrual bleeding. “Once its placed, youre 99 percent protected against pregnancy, without having to do anything else, for 5 to 10 years,” says Healths gynecological expert Katharine OConnell, MD.

As for the Pill, more women are likely to occasionally forget to take it, rendering that method less effective. “But if a woman is a perfect Pill-taker, shes got 97 percent protection against pregnancy. And given all the noncontraceptive benefits of the Pilllighter periods, no cramps, less acne, cancer defenseit may be an overall better method,” she says.

If cost is an issue, the Pill might be a better choice. “Taking it doesnt require a huge up-front investment,” Booth says. “The Pill can be started or discontinued without a lot of decision-making and without much notice. The IUD, in contrast, requires a doctors visit to put it in and get it outand an initial investment of about $750, which can be prohibitive for many young women.”

Individual risks play heavily into the decision, too, OConnell says. “If you are a smoker over age 35 or have migraines with an aura, the Pillwhich would raise your risks of a heart attack or strokeisnt for you. Whether you plan to have children soon or are anemic (studies show theres more menstrual bleeding with a copper IUD) also needs to be considered.”