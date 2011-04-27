Rob Parr's Strength-Building Celebrity Workout

Trainer Rob Parr has helped sculpt the age-proof bodies of Demi Moore, Madonna, and other celebs with muscle-firming moves like these from his new book, Star Quality: The Red Carpet Workout for the Celebrity Body of Your Dreams.

How-to: Do the 5-minute cycle circuit-style (1 move right after another), rest for 1 minute, then repeat. Do 3 cycles, 2–3 times per week, and youll see results in just 3–4 weeks.

Pump-lunge

for thighs and butt

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hands on your hips. Step forward about 2 feet with left leg, allowing right heel to lift off the ground. Lower into a lunge position, keeping your left knee directly above your left foot. Hold this position for 2–3 seconds, then slowly straighten your legs partway. (Dont fully stand up.) Return to lunge position to complete 1 rep. Do 20 reps with your left leg, then switch sides and repeat.

Trainer tip: For best results, keep the movement slow and controlled.

Stand with knees slightly bent and feet hip-width apart. Bend forward at the waist, hold elbows to 90-degrees, and lift right foot just off the ground.



Pushing off your left foot, jump about 3 feet to the right, landing on your right foot. Move your left foot toward the right, keeping it about an inch off the ground. Push off with your right foot, and jump about 3 feet to the left to complete 1 rep. Do 50 reps.

Trainer tip: Swing your arms in the direction youre jumping to help your balance.



for triceps, shoulders, and abs

Sit on the edge of a chair or bench with palms on the seat of the chair. Using your arms to support your weight, slowly extend your legs until your butt is off the chair and your body makes a straight line from your heels to your head.



Keeping your legs straight, bend your arms, point your elbows behind you, and lower your body until your butt is about 11⁄2 feet off the ground. Straighten your arms to complete 1 rep. Do 15 reps.

Trainer tip: If this move is too challenging at first, try it with your knees bent to 90-degree angles.



for shoulders, abs, lower back, and thighs

Get into plank position with your body in a straight line from your feet to your head. Keeping your hands in place, tighten your abs and jump your toes out until theyre about 4 feet apart. Jump them back to hip-width apart to complete 1 rep. Do 25 reps or as many as you can.

Trainer tip: For more of a challenge, do a push-up after each rep.