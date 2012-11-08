What You Must Know About Ovarian Cancer

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine

For breast cancer, we have the mammogram. For cervical cancer, theres the Pap smear. But for ovarian cancer, which kills almost 15,000 women each year, scientists are still coming up short.

The National Cancer Institute just reported that combining a transvaginal ultrasound with a blood test to detect the protein CA125, a marker for ovarian cancer, failed to detect early stages of the disease and actually led to a lot of unnecessary surgery.

What can you do? Know the possible signs: persistent gas, bloating, or indigestion not eased by medicine; unexplained bowel changes; an unusual feeling of fullness in the pelvic area; or feeling full quickly when you eat.