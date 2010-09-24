Team of the Month: Inspired by Mom



“Mom and I began running together in June 2006. When she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, I lost my passion,” says Nicole Stallone, 20, of her mother Paulette Stallone, 45, both of Manalapan, New Jersey. “But even though she has to take some time off, Ive realized that I need to keep running. If she can fight cancer, I can run enough for the both of us until shes back in action.”

