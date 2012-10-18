Molly Ringwald's Beauty Secrets

Life.comFrom Health magazine

How does Molly Ringwald, star of The Secret Life of the American Teenager, mom, and author of Getting the Pretty Back, make her 40s look so fabulous? With some key beauty, workout, and balancing tricks.

My secret for looking fresh after a night of no sleep is … Blue Bottle Coffee, Preparation H on my puffy eyes, a fantastic pair of Ray-Bans, and the humor to distract everyone from my sleep-deprived appearance.

What I love about my body is … it is strong.

When I need a serious energy boost … I work out. Its counterintuitive, but it really does give you more energy.

My favorite workout when I have no time is … bench-pressing my babies.

I wrote my book, Getting the Pretty Back, because … I was turning 40 and realized that there were no stylish books written for women rather than girls. I named it “Getting the Pretty Back” because “pretty” is a word that seems to be reserved exclusively for the youngand I feel its time to reclaim it!

The one food I cant give up is … cheese.

The natural beauty trick I use all the time is … to love as much as I can.

I try to be eco-friendly by … wearing vintage clothing, which I've been doing since I was a teenager.

Nothing makes me laugh like … anyone with the last name Sedaris.

I feel most alive when I … am doing what I love: acting, writing books, singing jazz with a baby under each arm and my little girl dancing in front of me.

I wish everyone knew that … it's going to be alright.