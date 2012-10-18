How Grey's Anatomy star Chyler Leigh Stays Happy

Life.comFrom Health magazineHow does Grey's Anatomy star (and mom of three) Chyler Leigh stay upbeat? Learn her healthy hints and mood-lifting tricks here.

When I want to indulge, I eat … ice cream. I am such a sucker for ice cream.

When I can't make it to the gym, I work out by … chasing my children,

bike-riding with my family, and walking around the neighborhood while pushing the stroller. Hmm, Im noticing a theme here.

My favorite body part is … you know, from all the changes my body has gone through after having my kids, I dont recognize any of it besides my face. So, Ill go with that.

Three beauty items I cant live without: St. Ives Apricot Scrub, Garnier Nutritioniste Nutri-Pure Detoxifying Wet Cleansing Towelettes, and Dermalogica Active Moist moisturizer.

The food I try not to pick off my kids' plates is … French fries. Why must they be soooo good?

The life lessons I want to pass on to my kids are … be grateful for your life, be respectful of others, and stand by your beliefs.

My favorite stress buster is … relaxing with a glass of wine and a great movie.

My secret talent: Cooking. My hubby loves it when I make a homemade dinner and dessert.

Right now I'm reading … I'm actually listening to the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series on audiobook, since I have a long commute to work. It's a lot of fun. It helps the drive seem faster.

My happy-life mantra: A