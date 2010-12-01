How Much Do You Know About Calcium? Take Our Quiz

Quick, name one type of foodbesides milkthats rich in calcium. Cant do it? Youre not alone. Most people dont know much about calcium or get enough in their diet, even though its the most common mineral found in our bodies. Sure, you may know calcium plays an important role in bone health, but you might be surprised to find out how important it is for a host of other key body functions.

Take this quiz to find out how much calcium you need, why you need it, how to get it, and why youll be a stronger, healthier person once you do.