Have a Good Hair Day Every Day

Colette de BarrosFrom Health magazine

Want to wake up each morning with shiny, thick, full hair? Stop dreaming and start using these expert tricks to get gorgeous hair 24/7.

Some mornings your hair gets performance anxiety, and no amount of gel or mousse will get it to do what you want. When that happens, you probably pull it into a ponytail or hide it under a hat, wondering why you cant tame it. Your styling skills arent to blame. Misbehaving strands may be the sign of a hair problemone that is totally fixable with these expert tips.

Bad Hair Day Symptom: Frizz

Diagnosis: Hair goes haywire when its cuticle isnt lying smoothly. This tends to happen more frequently with curls, but any texture can get frizzy with the slightest weather change. “You may not notice an increase in humidity, but your hair will,” says Chaz Anderson, owner of Dragonfly, a top salon in Atlanta. Moisture in the air works its way into your strands and causes the cuticle to plump up and out instead of lie flat. Frizz also happenseven in the desertwhen hair is damaged. “I see a lot of women whose hair has become rough and frizzy because they use heated styling tools frequently,” points out Paradi Mirmirani, MD, a dermatologist at Californias Vallejo Medical Center.

Good Hair Day Rx: Get your hairs cuticle to lie down and play nice by limiting heat styling and using a weekly mask, such as LOreal Paris EverPure Moisture Deep Restorative Masque ($8.99; drugstores). “When your hair is hydrated from the mask, it wont need to pull in moisture from the air and puff up,” Anderson says. If frizz is still a problem once you make these changes, apply a styling product with silicone, which helps to seal the cuticle.

Bad Hair Day Symptom: Color Fade

Diagnosis: Your hair color (whether natural or dyed) can fade when exposed to the elements, but it also changes as you get olderand not just because of those inevitable grays. “Hormonal changes throughout your life can decrease the amount of sebum your scalp produces,” Dr. Mirmirani explains. And without a protective coating of sebum, hair becomes drier (so it looks duller) and more susceptible to color killers like sun and salt.

Good Hair Day Rx: Use a clear conditioning glaze like Clairol Natural Instincts Shine Happy Clear Shine Treatment ($8.99; drugstores) once a month; it seals strands with shine-enhancing ingredients that add life back to your color, much like a clear top coat makes the color of your nail polish more vibrant.

Next Page: Bad Hair Day Symptom: Thinning [ pagebreak ]

Bad Hair Day Symptom: Thinning

Diagnosis: Its not always easy to pinpoint the cause of thinning hair. “The flu, a new medication, pregnancy, anesthesiaall of these things can cause sudden hair loss,” Dr. Mirmirani says. If your hair has been gradually thinning, a medical condition or hereditary hair loss could be to blame.

Good Hair Day Rx: Switch to a thickening shampoo, such as Bosley Professional Strength Bos-Revive (at right, $18.95; BosleyPro.com), which has soy amino acid to thicken hair and saw palmetto, a natural ingredient that inhibits DHT, a metabolite of testosterone that may be responsible for hair loss. For patchy spots, consider a hair regrowth treatment like Womens Rogaine ($29.99; drugstores), a solution with minoxidil, an ingredient proven to stimulate growth. To disguise thinning all over, Thom Priano, a senior stylist at Garren New York, suggests sprinkling on a colored powder like Toppik Hair Building Fibers ($21.99; SallyBeauty.com). Its designed to grab onto the strands you have left and obscure the skimpy spots.

Bad Hair Day Symptom: Oiliness

Diagnosis: “If you shampoo too much, the detergents in the shampoo can dry out your scalp, which actually causes glands to produce even more oil to compensate,” Anderson explains. Some women also report that their hair seems greasier at different times of their monthly cycle. Although theres no proof that oiliness is associated with the timing of your periods, hor-mones do affect oil production, according to Dr. Mirmirani.

Good Hair Day Rx: Unfortunately, this problem cant be solved overnight. The first step: You need to scale back on shampooing and wash your hair only every other day or every third day. If you do that, “your scalp should rebalance itself and go back to normal oil production after one to two weeks,” Anderson says. While you wait for that to happen, you can remedy any slick situations by misting a dry shampoo onto your roots to sop up some of the excess oil. One we like: Umberto Beverly Hills Dry Clean Dry Shampoo ($9.99; Target).