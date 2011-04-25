Jaime Pressly: How I Got This Body

Jack GuyFrom Health magazineJaime Pressly, 32, sits on the balcony of her Los Angeles home, looking incredibly content. No surprise: Presslywho won an Emmy for her role on My Name Is Earl and is at work on a new TV pilotis loving life with her husband of eight months, Simran Singh, and son, Dezi. Here, she shares how she lost the baby weight, how she deals with Hollywoods forever-young pressure, and what her ideal workout is. (Its so not yoga!)

Q: Last fall, you took the plunge and got married. How did you know that Simran was The One?

A: I just knew. It was like, Oh my godthere he is. There was a feeling of security that I hadnt felt with anyone else. But were polar oppositeshes quiet, and Im the talky pants. Hes a lawyer, and Im like the crazy client he has to represent. We work well together.

Q: Your husband is a vegetarian and youre not. Have your eating habits changed as a result?

A: I eat a lot less red meat. And believe me, Im from the SouthI love meat and potatoes. Im good at cooking fish, but Im also good at cooking sauces because Im Southern, and sauces are our thing.

Q: Are sauces partly why you gained 42 pounds while pregnant?

A: Yeah. I didnt care. It was the first time in my life I could eat whatever whenever I wanted, and I did. Honey, I ate everything I could see.

Q: How long did it take you to lose the weight?

A: Three months. But I lost the first 32 pounds by my 30th birthday, which we celebrated in Vegas. We had pool parties, and I was not about to be chunky. I did the cabbage soup diet twice in a row. It lasts six days, and you eat cabbage soup three to four times a day. But one day, you can also eat up to eight bananas.

Q: Did you really eat eight bananas?

A: I did, because I was breast-feeding and hungry. On the third day, youre so excited because you get half a baked potato. You can have any size potato, so I was at the store trying to find the jumbo ones. I was like, Where are the ones that they genetically made ginormous? I was also working out two hours a dayyou have to work out.

Q: Whats a typical workout for you?

A: I get bored easily, so my trainer, Mike Jones, introduced me to the [suspension training system] TRX. Its two handles you can attach to a bar or a doorway. You use your body weight for resistance. We also do abs, plus 150 to 200 squats. We work the inner and outer thighs, the quads, the hamstrings. I enjoy feeling the burn and pushing myself.

Q: Are there any fitness trends you regret trying?

A: I am not a yoga person. They say it would be good for me because Im a Type A person, and it would relax me, but I like action. Yogas too Zen for me!

Q: How do you deal with the pressure to stay young and beautiful in Hollywood?

A: Ive never felt that pressure. Part of that is because I know myself. Im someone who likes to be in shape because it makes me feel good. But I eat junk food, too.

Q: Is there a beauty product you cant live without?

A: My La Mer moisturizer. Also, my St. Ives facial scrub that Ive been using for 12 years! And LOreal Voluminous mascara.

Q: Any more kids in your future?

A: Not right this second, but definitely. One or two more.

Q: Whose body do you covet in Hollywood?

A: When I think of legs I always think of Shirley MacLaine on Broadway. Shes always been one of my idols because shes funny, sassy, ballsy, smart, spiritual.

Q: Is there anything wrong with plastic surgery?

A: I believe in the saying, “To each his own.” Who knows, when Im 56 years old I may want to change something. I dont want anyone to judge me, so Im not going to judge them.