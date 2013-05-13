America’s Healthiest Superfoods for Women

Charles Masters
Laurie Herr
May 13, 2013

asian-salmonCharles MastersFrom Health magazine
You love to eat, but you also love to feel great. You can do both if you choose foods that make you smarter, leaner, strongerand then use them in tasty new ways. Weve made that easy to do with Healths top 10 superfoods for women. They were selected by our panel of experts for their mega benefitsfrom bone building and energy boosting to fat busting and disease fighting.

Whats even more delicious: When you mix and match these Americas Healthiest choices, you get super combos with even more powera breakfast thats good for your heart, a dinner that fights cancer, a sweet treat that helps keep your tummy calm and mind sharp. Plus, weve rounded up 15 delicious, benefit-packed runners-up, too. View the slideshow.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up