The Ultimate Yoga Detox? Twisted Chair Pose

Though the weather may be cold and blustery, winter is my favorite season to turn up the heat and detox. One of the best postures for detoxifying the body and building strength is the Twisted Chair Pose. The bend of the knees creates heat in the lower half of your body. Twisting the upper body creates something the yogis called apana vayu, which is basically an outward flow of energy that aids in digestion. I recommend Twisted Chair Pose at least once a day as part of any detox program.

Stand with your feet together, legs together. Begin to bend your knees and sit your hips back and down as if you were sitting in a chair far behind you. If you can get your legs parallel to the floor, great. If not, just do the best you can. Bring your palms together at the heart and, keeping your chest lifted, rotate your spine, bringing the outside of your left arm onto the top of your right thigh. Hold for 5–15 breaths. Release and repeat on the other side. You can repeat the sequence up to 3 times on each side.