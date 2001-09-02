Is Soy Safe? Take Our Poll

Soy, a staple of Eastern dietsand a major source of protein for vegetarians and veganshas enjoyed a solid health reputation. Scientists have studied soy as a risk-reducer for heart disease and breast cancer. Studies have even suggested it's good at reducing menopause symptoms, helping people lose weight, and improving brain function. (For a full look at soy's potential health benefits, visit the federal government's soy fact sheet.)

But not everyone is buying those claims. Research released in the last five years has cast a shadow on soy's benefits. What are you soy habits? Take this five question poll and let us know.