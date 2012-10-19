Alanis Morissette: Last Day of Training Before Marathon

Run along with 2009 Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette as she prepares for her first race.

On October 11, Alanis will run the Bizz Johnson Marathon in Susanville, Calif., to raise money for the National Eating Disorders Association. Eating disorders are of special concern to Alanis, who has said that there were times in her life when she had an unhealthy relationship with food. Since 2008, Alanis has embraced a healthy lifestyle focused on nutrient awareness and finding other forms of comfort outside of food.

“Training for this marathon has allowed me to view food as delicious fuel/medicine, as well as exercise as an incredible practice of self-care and attunement,” she says. Here's her second entry for Health.com:



I am so excited but have pre-race jitters!

By Alanis Morissette

I ran my final run before I go to Susanville today for the big marathon tomorrow. Was joined by a couple of friends and I was smiling ear to ear. I even sprinted a little here and there cuz I felt like a corralled horse. :)

Running just two miles felt like restrained torture based on how much we've been training and pushing through over the last many weeks. It also made my heart skip a beat because this implies the "great taper," which precedes the imminent big day (!!!!) So excited and nervous and thrilled all at once.

I'm supposed to carb up all week but I had no appetite today (nerves?). I forced some rice down along with tons of fruit, soy, ginger, egg whites, and English muffins. I am brought back to, and reminded of, my intention for this big runto offer it up to all the courageous and precious peeps who are in the throes of, or on some part of, the journey of loving themselves through an eating disorder.

Knowing I might be able to raise awareness about eating disorders really keeps the flame alive for me...and has made training for the marathon so pointed and sustainable.

Tomorrow is the race!!

xx Alanis

