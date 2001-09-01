How to Keep Stress From Making You Cranky

Q: Between my job and family, Im so crazed its making me cranky. I lash out at my family all the time. How can I get some Me Time so I stop snapping at everyone?

A: You can start by treating the driveway as your transition space. When you pull up, sit there a minute and ask yourself: How do I want to show up for my family? Do you want to be patient, loving, and attentive, or reactive and angry?

Make the decision to behave in a way that makes you proud of yourself. Also, change out of your work clothes when you get home to consciously and physically separate your office self from your home self. If work stress starts seeping in, cut it off by reminding yourself that the place to tackle it is at your office, tomorrow. Here, a few tips for managing stress:

Control your anger.

When you feel anger coming on, its best to take a time out. Head to a different room or go outside, and remember your intention of being loving and calm. To excuse yourself without hurting others, tell them that “you deserve to have my full attention, but I cant give it to you right now, so I just need a few minutes by myself.”

Work in Me Time.

Time alone is essential to your well-being. So put it on your to-do list (at the top!). Whether its 20 minutes in bed with a book, a soak in the tub, or a walk, taking this breather will make you feel more relaxed. And dont be afraid to ask for help so you can steal that solo time. Once you reconnect with yourself, youll be a calmer mom, partner, and friend.