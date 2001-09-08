4 Natural Mind-Body Sleep Solutions

IstockphotoLooking for more ways to beat sleep? These natural techniques and devices can help you get a better night's sleep.

GSR2

Rest two fingers on the Galvanic Skin Response monitor ($75), and the hand-held device tracks your stress level by giving off a rising or falling tone. You learn to manage your stress level by lowering the pitch.

Stressdots

Worn on the back of your hand, these little stickers ($12.95)act like mini–mood rings, changing color as your stress level and temperature rise. When the color changes, you know its time to practice your favorite relaxation technique.

Mindfulness Training

Learning to be mindful helps you acknowledge but not react to anxious thoughts that occur at bedtime. Women who spent eight weeks in a mindfulness-based stress-reduction (MBSR) course saw a 20% improvement in sleep disturbances, according to Duke Integrative Medicine researchers. The study subjects reported better sleep quality, less waking up at night, less use of sleeping pills, and less sleepiness during the day. Find an MBSR course here.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Up to 60% of people with chronic insomnia may get relief from just a handful of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) sessions, according to research presented at the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies. CBT includes an evaluation of your habits, attitudes, and knowledge about sleep and then helps you to change how you think about it. Many people who try it are able to stop using sleeping pills. To find a certified behavioral-sleep therapist, check with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.