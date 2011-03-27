Meet Health’s Beauty Team

Zandy MangoldFrom Health magazineColleen Sullivan

Beauty and Fashion Editor

Best Winter Tip: “To smooth your feet when they get rough in the winter, you have to get rid of the dry skin before you put on foot lotion. I love the Dr. Scholls micro file (page 40). You just rub it over your feet, and it gently sloughs off the rough stuff on your soles.”

Zandy MangoldJennifer Goldstein

Beauty and Fashion News Editor

Best Winter Tip: “My skin looks better in summer when I eat lots of antioxidant-rich berries and fresh fish, which has omega-3 fatty acids. Since I dont consume those as much in winter, I keep my skin glowing by taking an omega-3 supplement and spiking my water with an antioxidant drink.”

Zandy MangoldMelanie Rud

Beauty and Fashion Assistant

Best Winter Tip: “Heat up a pair of dry cotton socks in the microwave for 7 seconds, slather Aquaphor Healing Ointment ($5.49; drugstores) on your hands, then slip the warm socks on your hands for 10 minutes. Its like one of those spa paraffin treatments, but it costs a lot less!”