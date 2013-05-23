The Right Fuel for Your Run

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine

Attention, all runners: The right combo of foods will make you faster and stronger. The ideal fuel-up formula is lean protein + complex carbs + fiber + healthy fat.

Try one of these three tasty suggestions for each meal.

Breakfast:

Top 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 poached egg and 1 ounce low-fat Swiss cheese.

Sprinkle 1/2 ounce almonds, 1/4 cup raisins, and 1/2 cup sliced strawberries on 1 cup cooked oatmeal.

Spread 1 tablespoon natural peanut butter on a whole-wheat tortilla; top with 1 sliced banana and 1 tablespoon honey.

Lunch:

Top a bowl of fresh spinach with 4 ounces chunk light tuna in water, drained; 1 ounce feta cheese; and 1/2 ounce sliced almonds.

Enjoy 1 cup minestrone soup with a slice of whole-grain bread and 2 tablespoons hummus.

Make a sandwich with 3 ounces grilled chicken, 1/4 cup mashed avocado, and veggies on 2 slices whole-wheat bread; add a side of baby carrots.

Dinner: