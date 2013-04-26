Erase Skin Damage With Antioxidant-Rich Acai Berry



Sure, you know to slather on sunscreen any time you leave the house, but I'm banking on the fact that you slip up every once in a while. I know I do. So I need something to help reverse my carelessness while keeping my combination skin moisturized during the harsh winter months. Kiehl's newest line, the Açai Damaging-Repairing Collection (kiehls.com; $24.50–$48), promises to do just that.

The chemists at Kiehl's took a high concentration of organic açai and combined it with aloe vera, lavender, and rosemary essential oils to help repair the visible effects of physical and environmental skin damage. Clinical tests found that 88% of women felt a natural tightening effect on their skin, and 84% said their skin appeared brighter. I've been trying out the line for the past two weeks and the tightening effect feels instant. My favorite product is the lightweight repairing system, which is the perfect pick-me-up when my skin looks tired or stressed. The moisturizer is thick and creamy, and while I prefer to slather it on at night given its heftiness, gals with dry skin will love that it keeps their skin hydrated well throughout the day.

Açai berry was one of the hottest superfoodsand biggest health controversiesof the past year. It was packed into diet supplements, purees, and even Popsicles. It's gotten a bad rap thanks to some diet scams, so I was hesitant to jump back onboard the açai wagon. But I'm happy to report that Kiehl's line lives up to its hype. It won't help you lose 30 pounds in 30 days (like some açai distribution companies claim), and it probably won't help you look 30 years younger, but I'm betting your skin will look significantly brighter and tighter. Plus the line is organic, paraben free, and eco-friendly, so you're helping out the earth and your reflection. It's the best of both worlds, right?