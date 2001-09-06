Get a Flat Belly in Seconds With the Boat Pose

Marc RoyceIf youre wishing for more amazing abs, youre not alone. Almost everyone I knowno matter how fit they arelongs for a flatter belly. Fortunately, yoga can help. My favorite core strengthener and ab-toner (it targets every major ab muscle) is called Boat Pose. For best results, do this move every day.

How to:

Sit with your feet on the floor, knees bent, hands beneath your knees for support. Keeping your chest lifted and shoulders back, engage your ab muscles and raise your lower legs until they are parallel to the floor (your knees should still be bent) and you are balancing on your sitting bones.

If this feels comfortable, begin to straighten your legs (stop if you feel any discomfort in your back) and stretch your arms forward. Hold for 5–15 breaths, then release. Repeat up to 5 times.