How to Survive a Breakup

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine

Okay maybe he's not that into you, but you were pretty into him. So now what? Stay away from the ice cream and the trendy break-up novels and start taking action. A break-up is a significant change in your life that cannot be ignored.

MJ Ryan, author of AdaptAbility: How to Survive Change You Didn't Ask For, shares her thoughts on breaking up:

Good grief:

“If you didn't ask for it, you're going to go through a grieving process. Ultimately you will get over it, but you're not in charge of timing. [Just remember] there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

There's a time and a place:

"Don't wallow in your negative and sad feelings. Give these feelings a time of day. If you find your mind going to these feelings, remind yourself that it's not time for it yet, and distract yourself like crazy. Give your brain something else to think about."

You've got mail:

Tell your friends you need support. "Send an emails saying ‘invite me to dinner,' 'invite me on vacation,' or invite me over to your house.' Your friends will be happy to do it because as friends we like to help, but oftentimes don't know how."

Control your actions:

"One of the things you are losing is a sense of control. Think of something you can do physically or mentally that is completely in your control like getting stronger and lowering cholesterol. These [types of goals] will help restore a sense of control over your life."

