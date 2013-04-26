Amy Sedaris: My Happy-Life Moves

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine

Actress and comedian Amy Sedaris, featured in the new movie Jennifers Body, shares her very personal tricks for joy-packed days.

Being healthy means …

Never having to say youre sorry.

My ultimate late-night craving is …

To go to bed with a stomach so full that its tight.

Cupcakes are …

Prone to going stale after two days.

Youll never catch me eating …

Huevos rancheros or a breakfast burrito.

I work out because …

If I dont, Ill never leave my apartment.

At the gym, youll find me …

Making excuses for why I cant exercise that day.

The person who epitomizes real beauty is …

A rare breed.

Playing Jerri Blankwhos not conventionally attractivein Strangers With Candy has made me ...

Receive compliments that I am more attractive than Jerri Blank.

My favorite kind of book to snuggle up with is …

A tragedy, crime novel, or mystery.

The number-one rule for entertaining is …

“Go with what you know.”

My family makes me …

Realize that no matter how hard you try, you really cant reinvent yourself.

Being humorist and author David Sedariss little sister is …

A full-time job.

The best lesson my family taught me was …

Timing.

I am absurdly grateful for …

My health and opportunities that come my wayand that I am only allergic to shellfish.

I spoil myself by ...

Not having a cellular phone.

My happy-life motto is …

“This too will change.”