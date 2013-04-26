Amy Sedaris: My Happy-Life Moves

Istockphoto
Health.com
April 26, 2013

/amy-sedarisIstockphotoFrom Health magazine
Actress and comedian Amy Sedaris, featured in the new movie Jennifers Body, shares her very personal tricks for joy-packed days.

Being healthy means …
Never having to say youre sorry.

My ultimate late-night craving is …
To go to bed with a stomach so full that its tight.

Cupcakes are …
Prone to going stale after two days.

Youll never catch me eating …
Huevos rancheros or a breakfast burrito.

I work out because …
If I dont, Ill never leave my apartment.

At the gym, youll find me …
Making excuses for why I cant exercise that day.

The person who epitomizes real beauty is …
A rare breed.

Playing Jerri Blankwhos not conventionally attractivein Strangers With Candy has made me ...
Receive compliments that I am more attractive than Jerri Blank.

My favorite kind of book to snuggle up with is …
A tragedy, crime novel, or mystery.

The number-one rule for entertaining is …
“Go with what you know.”

My family makes me …
Realize that no matter how hard you try, you really cant reinvent yourself.

Being humorist and author David Sedariss little sister is …
A full-time job.

The best lesson my family taught me was …
Timing.

I am absurdly grateful for …
My health and opportunities that come my wayand that I am only allergic to shellfish.

I spoil myself by ...
Not having a cellular phone.

My happy-life motto is …
“This too will change.”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up