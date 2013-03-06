How to Do Yoga Anywhere (Even Cramped Hotel Rooms!)

Ive lost track of the number of times that Ive been stuck in a cramped hotel room, complete with a bumpy carpet and nary a space to stretch out my yoga mat. Its times like these when I try to remember my motto: Anyone can do yoga, and I mean anyone. Add to that: anywhere.

If doing full standing poses in your hotel room is out of the question, you still have room for an easy Forward Bend. Stand with your feet hips' distance and parallel. With your knees bent, fold forward and clasp each elbow. Let your head relax and just hang forward without trying to increase your flexibility. See it as more of a relaxation pose. Hold for about 1–2 minutes. Take care coming up.

Next, try a Standing Side Stretch. Keep your feet as they are and reach your right arm up while placing your left hand on your left hip. Keep your hips squared to the front and lift your belly in and up, tailbone down. Then lift your body up and over to the left side taking care not to cave your chest in. Hold for 5–15 breaths. Release and repeat on your other side.

Now try improving your balance with Tree Pose. Standing on your right foot, place the bottom of the left foot on the inside of the right thigh. Stabilize yourself by lifting your belly in and up, and dropping your tailbone down. When you feel grounded, lift your arms up and over your head until the palms touch. Hold for 5–15 breaths, release, and repeat on your other side.

Take advantage of the furniture in your cramped room and lie down. There is nothing better that a Reclined Twist done in bed! Bring your right knee up into your chest and stretch your left leg flat. Bring the right knee all the way over to the bed on the left side and stretch your right hand to the right. Hold the knee down with your left hand. Hold for 5–15 breaths. Release and repeat on your other side.

Youve saved the best for last: Savasana, or final relaxation, from your same spot in bed. Traveling is taxing, so you deserve a rest. Lie down on your back, stretching your arms and legs out to the sides. Allow your feet to flop open and your fingers to relax. Close your eyes, move your face and jaw around, and take a few long breaths in and out through the nose. Stay in this pose until you feel all of your travel stress start to slip out of your body.