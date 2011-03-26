The Best Spray Sunscreen Ever



Summer may quickly be coming to a close, but that doesn't give you an excuse to slack on your sunscreen routine. Long weekend afternoons spent at the soccer field or working in the yard still put you at risk for sun damage. After all, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, with more than 68,000 cases of melanoma diagnosed each year. Need another reason to slather on some sunscreen?

I may be diligent about applying it in the hot summer sun, but once the temperature starts to fall, there goes my sunscreen routine. Who likes smelling like the stuff once the season has passed? Not me. That's why I love Mission Skincare's fragrance-free formulas. Although I normally shy away from spraysI always wind up with sunburn blotchesI swooned over Mission's Fast-Drying Sunscreen 30+ Spray ($10; missionskincare.com). It's quick, easy, and non-greasy, so I don't wind up sticking to my clothes.

I plan on toting a bottle in my purse every weekend this fall. Mission is endorsed by top athletes like Serena Williams, Sergio Garcia, and Mia Hamm, so while I may be more of a sideliner than an all-star on the soccer field, I can at least feel like a skin-care pro.