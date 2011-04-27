Rashida Jones and Body Confidence

Getty ImagesFrom Health magazine

Television star Rashida Jones, currently on NBC's Parks and Recreation, talks about body confidence, funny guys, and what she learned from famous parents Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton.

My go-to feel-good food is … pizza.

To me, body confidence starts with … not listening to anybody else.

I think my best feature is … probably my legs. They are exactly like my dads. They always look muscular, even if theres not a lot of working out going on.

My biggest health regret is … not being old enough to aerobicize in the 80s.

My most embarrassing Halloween costume was … when my sister forced me to be the angel to her devil. I wore an opalescent white unitard and a tutu. I was 13 and chubby. Not a good look for me.

The best advice my father ever gave me: Live life out of love and not fear. That is my compass when I make decisions.

The best advice my mother ever gave me: Cultivate your mind because it is an appreciating asset. The more you work on it, the better it gets. Your looks are constantly depreciating, so why invest any unnecessary worry into them?

My happy-life motto: The lows are inevitable, so its up to you to create the highs.

My ideal guy has these qualities: confidence, a sense of humor, unconditional love, and a big brain.

My favorite cheap stress-buster is … a long drive with the windows down, like a happy dog.

Next Page: Favorite indulgence [ pagebreak ]

When I hit that afternoon slump, I usually go for a: A disco nap. Or a PIZZA.

When I want to indulge .... I EAT PIZZA. (I like pizza.)

I hate exercise ... more than anything when I am on my way to the gym. I love exercise more than anything as soon as I leave the gym and for the rest of the day.

What puts me in the mood to exercise: Watching "So You Think You Can Dance". Those dancers are ridiculously strong and amazing. It makes me want to move my body (in a much less graceful way)

My favorite workout is: Dance class or spinning. Fun and efficient (respectively)

Playing a nurse on Parks and Recreation has made me: Wish I could only wear scrubs, always. So comfortable.

What always makes me feel glamorous is: Red lipstick and Christian Louboutin heels.

The drugstore beauty product I love: Burt's Bees Thoroughly Therapeutic Honey & Shea Butter Body Butter

My favorite music to relax to is: Anything Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway or Stevie Wonder.

When I need a good laugh, I: Go to work. I am so lucky, I get to work with some of the funniest people on earth.

My biggest health regret is: Not being old enough to aerobicize in the 80's.