Hot Tips, Tricks, and Updates That Help You Live Healthy

Chris Fanning From Health magazine1. Tone everything in just three weeks

Try this Pilates-inspired Push-Plank from exercise physiologist Michele Olson, PhD.

From push-up position, lower body halfway to floor (A). Lift left leg; hold for 1 count. Press elbows straight (but dont lock them), and hold for 1 more count (B). Now repeat exercise using right leg; thats 1 rep. Do 10 reps every other day.

2. How not to get the flu this year

Two billion people around the globe may catch swine flu. But that doesnt mean you should run right out and get the H1N1 flu vaccine. For starters, it may not be ready by the time you read this. And if youre a healthy adult you may not need it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Exceptions: If you have a chronic illness, are pregnant, or have a baby less than six months old, ask your doc about the swine flu vaccine.)

The real must-have, though, is the shot for regular, or seasonal, flu. Everyone needs that this yearand ASAP, says Philip Tierno, director of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology at New York University Langone Medical Center. The seasonal-flu vaccine may even offer a little protection against swine flu, according to some experts. So dont hesitatevaccinate!

90% Thats the percentage you may reduce your risk of catching influenza by getting a seasonal-flu shot.

Your flu survival kit

Besides getting vaccinated, here are five smart ways to boost your defenses during flu seasonor help you feel better if the virus puts you down for the count.

Consistent hand-washing reduces your flu risks significantly.

You can ease nasal congestion with chicken soup.

Vitamin C may help you get better a little faster.

Ask your doc about an antiviral if youre pregnant or have a chronic disease.

Staying well-hydrated can fuel your im­mune system.

3. Put a little bite into your love life

Vampires are hot and fangs are everywhere, from TV to the movies. The result? “Were doing dozens of cosmetic fang procedures,” says New York City cosmetic dentist Debra Glassman, DDS. How it works: For $200 to $500, removable bonding material is molded and sculpted around key teeth without disturbing tooth enamel. For cheaper clip-on choices, check out VampFangs.com.

4. Our october eco-move

Reduce your garbage load by 25 percent with the stylish Williams-Sonoma Ceramic Compost Pail ($32). Its stink-proofthe lid has a carbon filterand holds a gallon of compostable stuff like fruit and veggie scraps, coffee grounds, and eggshells.

5. Juice up your immunity

Fight cold and flu season with this immunity-boosting C-Blast Smoothie from Health nutrition guru Frances Largeman-Roth, RD. One serving has almost 100 percent of your daily vitamin C requirement and just 200 calories.

C-blast smoothie

Makes: 2 servings

1 cup black currant juice, such as CurrantC or RW Knudsen*

1/4 cup 1% low-fat milk or soy milk

1 cup frozen blueberries

6 ounces low-fat vanilla yogurt

Place all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth and frothy. (Use a spatula to break up any frozen berries.) Pour into 2 large glasses; serve.

Note: Black currant juice can be found at CurrantC.com or Whole Foods Market.

6. Wear citrus, smell younger!

Forget wrinkles. How you smell may be giving away your age, according to a new study from the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. Women over 40 tend to produce a chemical that makes them smell a bit grassy. To counteract the scent, try a citrusy fragrance. (We like Origins Gloomaway Grapefruit Body Wash/Bubble Bath ($22) The citrus-fruit aroma reduces the perception of a womans age by up to five years, according to studies led by Alan Hirsch, MD, neurological director of the Smell and Taste Treatment Research Foundation.

7. Cool tools for the indoor pool

Spacey Daisy Silicone Caps ($12.99) will keep your hair out of your eyes and streamline your stroke. Siren Goggles ($18) are sculpted for a womans face with smaller nose bridges and lenses.