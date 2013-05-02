How to Combat the Latest Supergerms

When the swine flu burst onto the scene in April, the bug arrived with a few particularly ominous signs: The flu was resistant to a class of drugs often used to fight flu in the past, and experts were surprised that a nonhuman virus could have such rapid human-to-human transmission. Why was Swine Flu resistant to current medicines, and was this strain a new supergerm?

Flu bugs develop drug resistance when a virus mutates in a way that makes medications ineffective. Overusing and misusing antiviral meds can cause the problem. But mutations can also crop up spontaneously, even when the drugs arent overprescribed, says Anne Moscona, MD, a flu expert and an infectious-diseases physician at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and New York Presbyterian Hospital.

“Swine flu seems to respond to Tamiflu, but we werent sure at first. And were seeing more strains of other types of flu, including some bird flu, that are resistant to it. Thats been sobering for lots of people in public health because Tamiflu is the drug the country has been stockpiling for a possible pandemic,” she says. “The issue were facing now is ‘What do we do if the drugs were counting on dont work?”

This question is being asked with increasing urgency these days, as more and more bugs, including some truly nasty bacteria, become impervious to the effects of our best drugs. Acne and some STDs arent clearing up the way they once did.

More worrisome, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)bacteria that are resistant to methicillin, a common antibioticnow kills more people in U.S. hospitals than HIV, AIDS, and tuberculosis combined. And, scarier still, the bug is becoming increasingly common outside of hospitals, affecting everyone from infants with ear infections to young, healthy athletes. And MRSA, experts warn, is just the tip of the drug-resistance iceberg.

“Drug-resistant bacteria have developed in large part because of our overuse and misuse of antibioticsand it has led us to a crisis point,” says Helen W. Boucher, MD, a specialist in the division of infectious diseases at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. “Were even seeing bugs today that are resistant to all antibiotics.”

But while some germs may be outpacing our ability to kill them, were not completely defenseless. In fact, there are plenty of things we can do to slow their spread. Here, five of the scariest threats right now, and what you can do to keep yourselfand future generationssafe.

Scary strains of flu

In 2005, two teenage girls in Vietnam died of avian (bird) flu. The news was alarming because both had been treated with Tamiflu, the drug governments stockpile to fight the avian virus. In fact, lab tests showed both girls had developed Tamiflu-resistant viruses. More bad news came in January of this year when researchers at the University of Colorado announced that more than 30% of the bird flu samples they analyzed were resistant to adamantanes, older antivirals doctors might use if Tamiflu doesnt work.

As of May this year, bird flu had killed 261 of the 424 people who have been diagnosed with it worldwide since 2003, according to the World Health Organization. “Its incredibly deadly,” Dr. Boucher says. “It doesnt spread efficiently from person to personat least not yetbut a pandemic flu still tops the list of scary health nightmares, even in the United States, because theres the potential for a highly contagious flu to sweep through the population before we can contain it.”

Such a flu could kill thousandsif not hundreds of thousandsof people, especially if the strain is resistant to Tamiflu. “It makes sense for countries to start adding Relenza, another newer antiviral, to their stockpiles, just in case we see a Tamiflu-resistant strain thats highly contagious,” Dr. Moscona says.

Even if there are drugs that work against a virulent flu, they cant necessarily be relied on to contain an epidemic. “Antivirals only work if you take them within two days of the first symptoms, and theyre much more effective if you take them in the first 6 to 12 hours,” Dr. Moscona says.

Some good news: Researchers recently identified human antibodies that seem to neutralize some flu viruses, including the bird flu straina finding that could lead to more-effective treatments. In the meantime, not getting the flu in the first place is a far better bet than trying to treat it. (In the United States, about 36,000 people die from the flu every year.) To avoid it: