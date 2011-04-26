Fitness Tips from House's Jennifer Morrison

Matthew HranekWhat does House MD star Jennifer Morrison do to stay in shape? She shares her fitness tips.

Q: What is your favorite workout these days?

For about a year-and-a-half Ive been pretty consistently boxing, which I really love because I dont notice the time passing. Its a great workout  they say you burn like 1,000 calories in an hour. But its also a great cardio. I try to keep several different things on rotation just so I am not getting stuck or bored.

Q: Youve learned to skateboard and snowboard and surf for different roles. What is it like to embrace these bruise-worthy forms of fitness?

Those are all things that would have been terrifying to me had I done them just for the heck of it. But when it is my job to learn how to do something, Im completely fearless. There is this very macho, determined thing that sets into me when I am playing a character that has to do something physical. I have to figure out how to do it and I will figure out how to do it very fast.

Q: Dont you want to box that motivation and keep it for later use?

I wish I had the same sort of fearlessness. I have done that with some things. It is not as dangerous as the other things, but I recently started learning how to golf, which is probably the most frustrating sport on the planet. I do try to take on things that are a challenge. Youve got to keep pushing your boundaries.