A Body Moisturizer That Smells Like Sunshine

A few years ago, my husband and I purchased a tiny fishermans cottage on the New Jersey shore. One of my great summer pleasures is stocking our outdoor shower with all of the amazing beauty products I receive as the beauty editor for Health magazine. For a few months each year, I get to test shampoos made for UV damaged hair, body washes for post-sun skin, exfoliators for parched feet, and a slew of body lotions.

Clarins recently sent me a new body hydrator called Sunshine Fragrance Moisturizing Body Lotion ($38; clarinsusa.com). I immediately threw it in my bag to take to the beach because, well, I thought it would look great in my shower. Its packaging is bright orange and the word sunshine on the label made it a natural fit on my shower shelf. Little did I know the lotion inside mirrored the packaging in terms of fabulousness. It's full of yummy ingredients such as watermelon (to help skin stay hydrated), mimosa tenuiflora (to stimulate cell renewal and protect against free radicals), and essential oils like Sicilian mandarin, grapefruit, and clove (to give it a citrus-bursting scent). Plus, this hardworking lightweight lotion absorbs easily, making it perfect post-beach because nobody wants to feel tacky after a day in the hot sun, right?

The directions say to apply it from the ankles to the hips, but I say, “Why stop there?" I look forward to rubbing this absolutely delicious moisturizer from head-to-toe all summer long. Give it a try, then let me know what you think by emailing me.