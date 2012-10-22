Got Hot Flashes? You May Be at Higher Risk for Osteoporosis

Health.com
October 22, 2012

hot-flashes-bone-checkIf “Is it hot in here?” is your latest mantra, you may be at higher risk of osteoporosis. A study in the journal Menopause found that women of all ages who suffer from frequent bouts of hot flashes and night sweats have lower bone density, increasing their risk for osteoporosis.

Talk to your doctor about a bone-density test and smart ways to boost your bone strength, like loading up on calcium and vitamin D, says lead study author Carolyn Crandall, MD, associate research director at the University of California, Los Angeles, National Center of Excellence in Womens Health.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up