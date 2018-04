Last year, six employees of South Maple Elementary School in Gaylord, Michigan, decided to start a running club and get fit. The results?

“We have since lost a total of 125 pounds and run in two 5Ks and a 10K," says Kristy Somerville, 39.

"It helps all of us cope with stress. We run after work—after a hard day, its nice to get out there and get perspective again.”

Join the club!

Search by ZIP code to find running partners in your area

Receive our Girls Gotta Move monthly e-newsletter

Score special offers from club sponsors ASICS, Bumble Bee, and Secret