Stressed? Keep Your Face from Showing It

Even the cashier at my local Whole Foods told me, “Boy, you look exhausted.” This time of year, Im stressedand it shows. My face is dry, my frown lines are deepening as I write this, and my eyes are half-closed.

What to do (short of a weekend at a spa)? I asked the experts for de-stressing solutions.

Issue 1: Tired-looking eyes

Expert fix: A dab of powder or liquid highlighter on cheekbones. “The light bounces off the highlighter and into your eyes, making you look more awake,” says Dena Wiseman, creative director of Bodyography Cosmetics. Place a bit of highlighter on apples of cheeks toward outer corners of eyes. Then, sweep some under the arch of each brow. Try Benefit High Beam from www.benefitcosmetics.com ($22).

Issue 2: A parched complexion

Expert fix: A hydrating spritz. Products like Evian Brumisateur Facial Spray, shown below ($15; www.drugstore.com) “will refresh skin and create a natural glow,” says Doris Day, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at New York University Medical Center. Or try a spray containing vitamins, anti-oxidants, and minerals, like Laura Mercier Essential Water ($30).

Issue 3: Dull, dry skin

Expert fix: An at-home peel made of pumpkin and prunes. “These ingredients contain salicylic acid, which removes oils, and dry, dead cells,” says Susan Ciminelli, of The Ciminelli Spas in New York City and Santa Barbara. Heat 1/2 cup each pitted prunes and canned pumpkin puree with 4 cups water on low for 30 minutes. Then, puree mixture into a paste using a food processor. When cool, apply to skin for 30 minutes; rinse with cool water.

Issue 4: A furrowed brow

Expert fix: Acupressure. New York City licensed acupuncturist Kymberly Kelly suggests pressing one finger to the inside edge of your brow, working your way to the end; hold three seconds. Repeat three times on each eye, then do the same to the bone beneath your eye. Finish by pressing on temples for three seconds.

My favorite skin booster: a brisk 15-minute walk around the block. It gives my face a natural-looking flush.