3 Best Hotel Chains for the Buck

You can get a great, healthy hotel for a reasonable rate. Here are three chain hotels our judges singled out for both their amenities and their price.

1. Hyatt Place:

From $99 to $139 (rates vary)

Reasonable low-rise properties with high-end features: top-tier workout equipment; luxe beds; Starbucks coffee; and free fresh fruit, bagels, and juice.

2. Hilton Garden Inn:

From $109 per night (rates vary)

Precor exercise equipment; free in-room Stay Fit kits; and a 24-hour Pavilion Pantry in lobby stocked with energy bars healthy, light options, and more.

3. Homewood Suites

From $120 per night (rates vary)

Homewoods health perks: fully-furnished kitchens, Serta premium mattresses, and Precor cardio equipment.