A Hot New Summer Nail Look

The hottest nail look for summer? At a recent press lunch in New York City, Suzi Weiss-Fishchmann, OPI's executive VP and artistic director, spilled the beans on a new nail trend for summer that I can't wait to try. It's a play on the traditional French nail, only this look relies on one color in two different finishesmatte and gloss (Suzi compared it to mixing different textures of the same color in an outfit). I have to say, the matte gray shade paired with a gloss gray tip looked particularly crisp and classic (I'll be sure to remember that come fall).
Speaking of fall, OPI is also launching a collection of polishes inspired by the colors of Spainthink violet, orange, cobalt blue, and dark emerald (which Suzi deemed "the new black") among others. If you can't remember the colors, you're sure to remember the super-fun names: Barefoot in Barcelona, Pamplona Purple, No Spain, No Gain. Matte/Gloss is available in June, the Espana collection in August. ($8.50 at opi.com.)