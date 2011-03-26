The Best Zit Fighter Ever

As a beauty editor, Im exposed to all types of blemish treatments, from gels to creams to lotions. Years ago, I found the perfect zit fighter. It was created by the owner of a New York City day spa who boasted the Kennedy clan as clients. Unfortunately, the spa closed and the product line was discontinued and Ive yet to find a good replacementuntil now. Made up of the same zit fighting ingredients in the day spa product (calamine and salicylic acid), Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($17; mariobadescu.com) literally dries up my zits in less than 24 hours.

The smelly (think rubbing alcohol) pink liquid is applied by dipping a Q-tip straight to the bottom of the glass bottle. You work your way first through a clear liquid, then through a creamier consistency below. Because it leaves a pink mark on your face, its best to apply this drying lotion before bed.

Id love to hear if you like this product as much as I do. E-mail me at Colleen_Sullivan@health.com.