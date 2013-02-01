Finallyan excuse to slow down! When it comes to walking, 3.1 miles per hour (that's about a 19-minute mile) is the pace at which youll burn the most fat if you have 10 or more pounds to lose, according to a study in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine. Instead of a jog, go for a brisk walk the next time you head outdoors.

Here are some tips to getting your walking routine started, andif you're already a regular walkera helpful strategy for making the most of your walks.

