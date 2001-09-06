How to Boost Your Workout And Hit Your Goals

Need some exercise motivation for the hot months ahead? Researchers at the University of Georgia found that workplace programs that had employees set time-specific exercise goals got twice as many people to work out for 30 minutes five times a week (for six weeks!) as the control groups did.

During the second six weeks of the study, the goal-setting group increased workout times even more.

Lesson learned: Set goals for yourself for an easy workout boost. Add 5 minutes onto your workout time, up your intensity one level on the cardio machines, or lift 5 to 10% heavier weight. For even more motivation, work out in a group.