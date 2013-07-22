Burn More Fat: Just Add Intervals to Your Run

Interval trainingspeeding up and slowing down at set timesis one of the best ways to burn more calories during your run (plus improve speed and stamina). Its also a great way to turn walking workouts into running ones. Here are two plans to try.

For newbies

Pick up the pace (30 minutes).

Walk at a brisk pace for 5 minutes. Run for 3 minutes at a comfortable but challenging pace. Power-walk for 2 minutes to catch your breath. Repeat steps 2 and 3 three more times. Walk at an easy pace for 5 minutes.

FYI: As you gain strength, spend more time running and less time walking.

For seasoned runners

Go faster, stronger, longer (45 minutes).

Walk at a brisk pace for 3 minutes, then run at an easy pace for 7 minutes. Run as hard as you can for 2 minutes. Run at an easy pace for 3 minutes. Repeat steps 2 and 3 four more times. Cool down with 7 minutes of easy running and 3 minutes of walking.

FYI: If you focus on taking short, quick strides, your efficiency will improveand your speed will, too.