Burn More Fat: Just Add Intervals to Your Run

Health.com
July 22, 2013

Interval trainingspeeding up and slowing down at set timesis one of the best ways to burn more calories during your run (plus improve speed and stamina). Its also a great way to turn walking workouts into running ones. Here are two plans to try.

For newbies
Pick up the pace (30 minutes).

  1. Walk at a brisk pace for 5 minutes.

  2. Run for 3 minutes at a comfortable but challenging pace.

  3. Power-walk for 2 minutes to catch your breath.

  4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 three more times.

  5. Walk at an easy pace for 5 minutes.

FYI: As you gain strength, spend more time running and less time walking.

For seasoned runners
Go faster, stronger, longer (45 minutes).

  1. Walk at a brisk pace for 3 minutes, then run at an easy pace for 7 minutes.

  2. Run as hard as you can for 2 minutes.

  3. Run at an easy pace for 3 minutes.

  4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 four more times.

  5. Cool down with 7 minutes of easy running and 3 minutes of walking.

FYI: If you focus on taking short, quick strides, your efficiency will improveand your speed will, too.

