Mariska Hargitay's Self-Care Tips

No matter how busy you get, making time to care for yourselfmind, body, and spiritis a must. Here are a few of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress Mariska Hargitay secrets. (Read our full interview with Hargitay here.)

Take time for TLC. Set aside an hour a week for a mini “spa day.” (And dont spend the time beating yourself up about how you dont make time for yourself. TLC, remember?) Take a warm bath, light a beautiful candle. A little indulgence will go a long way.

Eat well. Its about a balanced diet. And for me, its also about a little extra dark chocolate. They call it “the healthy chocolate.” No, seriously. A girls gotta leave room for chocolate, right?

Listen to your body. Make sure youre finding the right balance of work, exercise, rest, and play.

Discover your creative self. Start a journal, paint a picture, grab your camera. And the best part is, you dont even have to show any of it to anybody. Creative expression feeds your spirit, not some person looking over your shoulder telling you to paint faster.

Find your passion. Im passionate about the Joyful Heart Foundation. The hearts we open, and the incredible people we encounterthese are the roots of inspiration for me.

Close your eyes and breathe. In the midst of the chaos, theres a calm, healthy, and joyful self in there that may just need a little air.

Laugh. Theres just nothing better for the soul.