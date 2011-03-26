A Moisturizer That Helps Clean Up Your Water

A couple of Health.com staffers are competing in a New York City triathlon this summer. The competition includes a swim in the Hudson River, so water quality has been a hot topic around the office. It certainly caught my attention when I heard about a new Kiehl's product that helps promote clean water.

The ever eco-conscious cosmetics company has partnered with Waterkeeper Alliance to introduce a larger size of the Superbly Restorative Argan Body Lotion. Made with fair trade organic argan oil and leaf extract from Morocco, the lightweight formula boasts a slightly fruity unisex scent. It absorbs almost instantly and doesn't leave you with that greasy lotion feel. And the best part? Kiehl's is donating 100 percent of the net proceeds to Waterkeeper Alliance, a grassroots advocacy organization devoted to the protection and preservation of community waterways. Coincidentally, Waterkeeper began when the Hudson River community decided to take a stand against local polluters.

A trio of socially responsible celebrities  actor Adrian Grenier, surfer Kelly Slater, and musician Erykah Badu  have also hopped on board, along with Parsons the New School for Design, to create four limited-edition labels. I'm partial to the Parson's label (third from left) and, although the 16-ounce bottle isn't exactly a steal, I'm ready to make the splurge knowing that my purchase will help promote universal access to clean water.

Besides, I wouldn't want my colleagues to come back from their competition covered in sewage and sludge, so I'll consider it a dollar well spent. (kiehls.com; $55 for 16 oz.)