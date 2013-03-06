Tone Your Lower Half Fast With This Energizing Yoga Move

Memorial Day is less than a week away, which means you'll be stripping down to your bathing suit before you know it. Many of my students have been coming to me desperate for an instant slim-down solution. If you haven't been keeping up with your practice, Chair Pose is one of the quickest ways to get your legs and butt beach-ready. And not only is it strengthening and toning, but it's also super-energizingthat's why many yogis call this pose "the lightening bolt."



Istockphoto

Stand with your feet together or hip-width apart. Bend your knees until your thighs run parallel with the floor. Make sure that you are really sitting back as if there is an invisible chair beneath you. Lift your belly in and up, and draw your tailbone down to support your lower back. Beginners may keep their hands on their hips. For more of a challenge, lift your arms straight up above your head so they are in line with your ears, keeping your hands shoulder-width apart. Hold for five to 15 breaths and repeat between three to five times.