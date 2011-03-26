Get Smoother-Looking Skin Overnight!

Istockphoto

From Health magazine

You can get a smoother, sexier look ASAP with a safe, sunless self-tan. “Dark tones smooth out dimples and emphasize muscle definition,” says Anna Stankiewicz, airbrush-tanning specialist at Rita Hazan Salon in New York City. Here, her tips for applying the perfect bottled tan.

Use a combo product that has moisturizers and a tanner to give you color gradually (so you wont wake up with orange streaks).

Do a patch test by applying a thin layer to a small area of your forearm. Wait a few hours to see how the tanners react with your skin.

Start with a dime-size drop of tanner for each arm and a quarter-size drop for each leg. Wait four to five hours for it to absorb before you decide whether to do a second layer.